Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.82.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

