Raymond James Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $108.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 357.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 477,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,608,000 after purchasing an additional 373,054 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

