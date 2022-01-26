Raymond James & Associates Sells 852 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

