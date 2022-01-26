Raymond James & Associates Has $461,000 Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,004 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ADT were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after buying an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.12.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

