Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Surmodics worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $610.99 million, a P/E ratio of 145.74 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.