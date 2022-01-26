Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

