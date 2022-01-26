Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Shares of RNDB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.80. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.