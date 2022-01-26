Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $108.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $99.92 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

