Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.38

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $6.68. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,781 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

