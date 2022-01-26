Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00008043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.04 or 0.06836286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.29 or 1.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,149,134 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

