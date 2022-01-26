Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,339 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Geron worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

GERN stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

