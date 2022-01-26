Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,425 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

