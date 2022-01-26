Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:HTA opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

