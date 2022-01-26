Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

