Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 994 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

