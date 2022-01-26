RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 676,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of RadNet worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $10,966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $4,282,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RadNet by 29.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $3,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

