RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of RadNet worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

RDNT stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

