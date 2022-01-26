Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 978 shares.The stock last traded at $7.25 and had previously closed at $7.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

