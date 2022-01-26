Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 55,296 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 192.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $6,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

ADI stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.