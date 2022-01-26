Quest Investment Management LLC Invests $3.96 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $793,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in ASML by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

ASML traded up $16.68 on Wednesday, hitting $665.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $773.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $788.11. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $272.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

