Quest Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

