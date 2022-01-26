Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

