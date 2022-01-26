Qtron Investments LLC Sells 43,630 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,630 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.