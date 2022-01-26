Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.11 and a 200-day moving average of $501.54. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

