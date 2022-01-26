Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Envista by 15.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

