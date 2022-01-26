Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,441,000 after acquiring an additional 507,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NYSE CL opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.