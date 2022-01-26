Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,441,000 after acquiring an additional 507,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CL opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.
