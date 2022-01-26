Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,383 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VMware by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $59,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VMW opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
