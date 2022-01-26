Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,383 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VMware by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $59,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

