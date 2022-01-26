QASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.30 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $352,326.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006366 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.