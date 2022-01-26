Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $406.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.94. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

