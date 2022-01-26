Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for CVS Health Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

