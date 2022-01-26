Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.