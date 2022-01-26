Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank First in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bank First stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $549.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bank First by 93,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank First by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

