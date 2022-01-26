Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

Shares of EL opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

