Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Increased by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SIVB stock opened at $554.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $690.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.39. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.