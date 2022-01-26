Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 31,904 shares worth $450,707. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $154,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

