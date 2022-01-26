Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

