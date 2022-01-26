Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

