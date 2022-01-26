Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

NYSE:AA opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $590,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 70.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

