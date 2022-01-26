PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $189.80

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.80 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 190.12 ($2.57), with a volume of 286977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.20 ($2.65).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.43 million and a P/E ratio of -47.45.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

