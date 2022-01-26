PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $244.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244.50 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 185069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 580 ($7.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.08. The company has a market capitalization of £772.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($97,814.36).

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.