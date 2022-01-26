Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 17,870 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

