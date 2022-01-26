Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of B&G Foods worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

