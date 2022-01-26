Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 239,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.66, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -820.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.