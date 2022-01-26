Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.01. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 24,488 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a PE ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

