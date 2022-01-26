Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.27.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

