Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.