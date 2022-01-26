Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.55. Prs Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.51). The company has a market capitalization of £579.46 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.32) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

