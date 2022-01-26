Providence First Trust Co Sells 400 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period.

PBW stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28.

