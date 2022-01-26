Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $65.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.42.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Prothena stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 377,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,207. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810 in the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
