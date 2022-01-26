Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $65.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Prothena stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 377,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,207. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810 in the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

