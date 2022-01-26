Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 264 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

